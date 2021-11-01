Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

ADSK traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.66. 14,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.21 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.62. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.