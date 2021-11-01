Auto Price Down 9% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,025.60 or 0.01684029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $54.36 million and $7.04 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auto has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

