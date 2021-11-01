Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUGX. B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

