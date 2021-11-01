AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of AudioCodes worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

