ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$42.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

