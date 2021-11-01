Atreides Management LP Has $93.53 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Atreides Management LP decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,950 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up approximately 1.7% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $93,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,246. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.21. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

