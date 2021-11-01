Atreides Management LP Buys 143,528 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 493.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the quarter. The Boston Beer accounts for 3.1% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of The Boston Beer worth $176,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $494.02. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,671. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $822.11.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

