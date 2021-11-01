Atreides Management LP Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.82. 67,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,207,210. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of -142.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.