Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,290. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

