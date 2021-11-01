Atom Investors LP Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.14% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 12,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.77. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

