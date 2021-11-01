Atom Investors LP Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.46. 43,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

