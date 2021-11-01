Atlas Principals LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Principals LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $642.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

