Atlas Principals LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 2.3% of Atlas Principals LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $18.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.53. 117,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

