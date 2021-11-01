ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.50.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 133,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,622. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

