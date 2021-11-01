ATB Capital Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$3.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

