AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,707,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

