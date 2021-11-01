Assetmark Inc. Sells 6,611 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Align Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,420. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $624.37 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.36 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.