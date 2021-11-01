Assetmark Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the period.

GE opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

