Assetmark Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 969,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 662,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $64.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.