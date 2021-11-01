Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,669 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

