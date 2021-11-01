Assetmark Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.67 on Monday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28.

