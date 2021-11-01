Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 935,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Assertio stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

