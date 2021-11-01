ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.09 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.0938 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89.

ASML has increased its dividend by 118.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ASML has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $19.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

ASML opened at $812.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $810.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.85. The company has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. ASML has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

