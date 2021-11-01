Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $345.55

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $345.55 and last traded at $340.91, with a volume of 4592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.