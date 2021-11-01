Ashmore Group plc Sells 300 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Ashmore Group plc lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte accounts for 0.0% of Ashmore Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

OMAB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,803. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

