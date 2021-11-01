Ashmore Group plc Sells 1,582,177 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Ashmore Group plc decreased its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,582,177 shares during the quarter. Enel Américas comprises approximately 21.3% of Ashmore Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,988,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENIA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

