Ashmore Group plc Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ashmore Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,633,424 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 0.2% of Ashmore Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

