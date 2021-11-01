ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 970.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

