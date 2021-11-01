Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 7.1% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of Insperity worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.90. 634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

