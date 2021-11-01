ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 4,070,308 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,514,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,070,308 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WisdomTree Investments worth $102,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WETF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,707. The stock has a market cap of $996.28 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

