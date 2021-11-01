ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,934 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $68,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,493,000 after acquiring an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,508,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHC traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

