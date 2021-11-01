ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $58.35 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,699 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.21% of CareDx worth $58,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareDx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.05. 17,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -145.71 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

