Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,699 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,020,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.57 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

