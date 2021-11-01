Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

