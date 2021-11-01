Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.92.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,858. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.