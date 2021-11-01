Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,031. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

