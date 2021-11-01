Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,543.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 746,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 163,038 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 128,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.