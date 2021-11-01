Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

BDN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

