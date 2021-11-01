Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,807 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.13. 19,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,358. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

