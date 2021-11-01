Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,807 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.13. 19,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,358. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
