Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 68,134 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,134 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.62% of Novanta worth $29,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,103. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.28 and a 1 year high of $174.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

