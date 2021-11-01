Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 35,704 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,704 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $39,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MATW traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

