Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 13,518 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $169.03. 6,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,785. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $174.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

