Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 2.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.58% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $108,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $441.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,997. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.87 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

