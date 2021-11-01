Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $41.99 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.90% of FTI Consulting worth $41,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,239. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

