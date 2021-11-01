Aristides Capital LLC Sells 10,903 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $35.63. 27,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,917. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

