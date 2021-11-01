Aristides Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

CLF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,637,287. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.