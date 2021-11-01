Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85,905 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 21.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 14.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,658. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

