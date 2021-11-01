Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Strattec Security accounts for about 0.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Strattec Security worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

