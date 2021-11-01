argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.81.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $301.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 12 month low of $245.91 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.46.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

