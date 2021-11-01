Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Ares Management worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE:ARES opened at $84.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

